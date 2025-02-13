Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from UK amid celebration in Canada

Prince Harry, currently enjoying best moments of his life with injured military officers during his Invictus Games event in Canada, received a bad news from the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's all attempts to win hearts of Britons seemingly backfire as he suffered a fresh blow from the people of his own country.

Britons made a shocking decision about Harry's royal status, according to a new report based on the latest survey. Since stepping away from the royal spotlight Brits no longer think of Harry as a Prince, but as a celebrity instead.

According to a new poll, Britons believe Harry is more of a celebrity than a member of the royal family, as he and his wife Meghan Markle continue to distance themselves from the Firm.

A recent poll indicates that the majority of Britons no longer view Harry as 'royal', but rather as a celebrity.

A mere 21 per cent of Brits perceive the Duke as more of a royal family member than a celebrity. In contrast, 40 per cent deemed him more of a celebrity, while 20 per cent saw him as both, according to the Ipsos survey.

As reported by Telegraph, out of a sample size of 1,091, 16 per cent didn't consider Harry to be either a Royal or a celebrity, with the remaining respondents unsure.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior working members of the royal family at the start of 2020, losing of their Royal Highness status. Harry even lost many of his friends when he relocated to the US with Meghan and also many of his UK supporters.

Meghan and Harry are now virtually estranged from their own royal relatives after launching a series of scathing critiques on the Firm.