Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes strict legal action over Peacock documentary

Sean "Diddy" Combs has recently taken legal action against NBC Universal over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

In the court documents shared via E! News, Sean reportedly filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBC after Peacock released the documentary on January 14.

In the filing, the rapper, who is currently in prison on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges, accused NBCUniversal of defamation and alleged that the company “maliciously and recklessly broadcasted the documentary,” which featured that Sean committed crimes like “serial murder and sexual assault of minors without having a shred of evidence”.

It read, “In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, the defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

The documents further said that the documentary implied that Sean murdered his ex Kim Porter, who died in 2018 at age 47.

For the unversed, Sean dated Kim on and off for over a decade before they split in 2007 and they both share three children.

“The Documentary maliciously accuses Mr. Combs of murdering the love of his life and mother to his children, Kimberly Porter, despite the fact that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that her death was from natural causes and that there has never been any evidence of foul play,” explained the lawsuit.

It added, “The Documentary advances the false narrative that it cannot be a 'coincidence' that Ms. Porter and others in Mr. Combs’s orbit have died, in a malicious attempt to insinuate that Mr. Combs murdered them.”