Enemy's attempts to create rift between army, people to fail: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir addressing gathering of young university and college students at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, February 12, 2025. — Screengrab via video/ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the enemy's attempts to create a rift between the Pakistan Army and the people have always been and will remain unsuccessful.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing a gathering of young university and college students, representing youth from all across Pakistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During his interaction, COAS Munir encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and to develop skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country's progress.

Emphasising the need to imbibe 'Pakistaniat', Gen Munir praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate. He further said that the people of Pakistan, especially the youth, have a very "strong bond" with the Pakistan Army.

He also highlighted the significance of Pakistan's history, culture, and values in the intellectual development of our youth.

He shared his perspective on the impact of the external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat from trans-border terrorism.

Gen Munir highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He honoured the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the nation’s struggle against the menace of terrorism, and appreciated their resolute support to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

COAS Munir added that the military was proud of "our religion, culture and traditions", asking what Sharia and religion do these terrorists talk about. "We will never allow the Khawarij [terrorists] to impose their outdated thinking on the country," he added.

The army chief also lauded the "brave people" of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for "standing like an iron wall against terrorists".

The statement came as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.