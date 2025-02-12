Prince Harry’s UK return could spark Royal turmoil amid US visa controversy

Prince Harry’s potential return to the UK could be more challenging for the Royal Family than his continued stay in the US, according to a royal insider.



The revelation comes after former US President Donald Trump stated he had no intention of deporting Harry, despite legal battles over the Duke’s visa records.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is currently pushing for the release of Harry’s immigration documents following his admissions in Spare about drug use.

While Trump assured he would “leave him alone,” sources claim the possibility of Harry relocating to the UK would be far more disruptive to the monarchy than his presence in America.

Meanwhile, King Charles recently extended a message of congratulations to Trump on his second inauguration, underscoring the Royal Family’s ties with the US leadership.

Currently, Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada, where the Duke of Sussex is attending the Invictus Games. Meghan is set to return to California, where their children, Archie and Lilibet, remained, while Harry will stay in Vancouver until the end of the week.