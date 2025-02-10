Reese Witherspoon is ‘available’ for NFL’s ‘Chiefs, Eagles’

Reese Witherspoon learns football from Peyton Manning

Reese Witherspoon seems to be getting into football as Super Bowl nears.

The actress might have a future in football—at least, that’s what Peyton Manning thinks.

The Morning Show actress, 48, recently teamed up with the legendary quarterback for a lighthearted football lesson, sharing a fun moment from the set of her latest comedy, You're Cordially Invited.

In a clip posted on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 9, Witherspoon showcased her newly acquired football skills under the guidance of the retired NFL star.

“Who knew filming #YoureCordiallyInvited would come with quarterback lessons from @PeytonManning,” she captioned the video, before jokingly offering her new skills to two of the biggest teams in the league.

“Chiefs, Eagles... if you need an extra arm, I’m available!”

The video opens with Manning, 48, showing Witherspoon how to properly grip the football, emphasizing that “it’s all about the grip.” As she learned the technique, the Oscar-winning actress quipped, “Where are we throwing it?” before Manning directed her to aim straight at him.

The two-time Super Bowl champion then gave step-by-step instructions in his signature humorous style, “So first thing you're gonna do is you're gonna wipe the windshield,” he explained, demonstrating the movement of the non-throwing arm.

“Then you elbow the short person... So you kind of flick the booger off your finger.”

After the instructions, Witherspoon eagerly gave it a try.

Tossing the ball across an office space, she mimicked Manning’s technique. Her effort quickly earned the stamp of approval from the football icon, who responded, “Like that. Perfect!”

The duo’s playful moment wasn’t just a spontaneous football lesson—it was a behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration on You're Cordially Invited, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 30.

Manning makes a cameo in the film as himself, pitching an idea to Witherspoon’s wedding-planner character, Margaret. The matching outfits in the video suggest the lesson took place during filming, adding an extra layer of fun to their on-screen partnership.

Witherspoon may not be taking the field anytime soon, but with Manning as her coach, she just might have a solid backup plan.