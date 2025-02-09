R. Kelly's victims still waiting for justice years after he went to jail: Lawsuit

R. Kelly is serving two sentences for sex trafficking, child pornography, and more

R. Kelly’s victims say he still hasn’t paid up.

Six of his victims have filed a new lawsuit, claiming the disgraced singer still owes them over $9.9 million from a 2022 judgment.

The lawsuit, filed on January 31 and obtained by The New York Post, names Kelly, his former record label Universal Music, sublabel Universal Music-Z Tunes, revenue-sharing platform IndyBuild, and his ex-manager Donnell Russell.

In August 2023, a court ordered Kelly to pay the plaintiffs — Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rodgers, Faith Rodgers, Roderick Gartell, and Gem Pratts — more than $5.1 million in compensatory damages and over $4.5 million in punitive damages.

But according to the new filing, almost the entire sum remains unpaid.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, slammed the ruling, calling it an “outrageous default judgment.” She told People magazine that the decision was made without Kelly’s knowledge while he was incarcerated, adding, “No court would have been that cavalier with the money of a white man. Our appeal is pending on this issue.”

Kelly, 57, is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, along with a 20-year sentence for child pornography and enticement of minors. He won’t be eligible for release until 2045. But even behind bars, the legal battles continue.