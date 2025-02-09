Hailee Steinfeld dishes on Valentine’s Day plans with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have planned their first Valentine’s Day as fiancees

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen will be spending their first Valentine’s Day together as an engaged couple, and they’re making sure to make it special.

The 28-year-old actress revealed that she and her fiancé are planning on spending a “low-key evening” together.

Sharing her cosy plans, the Dickinson star detailed in her newsletter for Beau Society, that the couple will probably “pull out a recipe” that they “haven't tried, cook it together, and turn in early.”

The Love Myself hitmaker shared that although she does dream of a Pinterest-inspired party, “it always ends up being something way more casual, like a red balloon tied on a barstool in the kitchen next to a plate of pink-frosted cookies.”

The Oscar-nominated actress told her followers, “Comparison is the thief of joy, especially on Valentine's Day. Turn off your phone and do what sounds fun to you,” letting the “night be what it is.”

This comes two months after the Buffalo Bills quarterback popped the big question with a $500,000 engagement ring, a year after the couple got together.