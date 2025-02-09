Nelly Furtado makes rare comment about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Nelly Furtado shared a candid moment behind the scenes of the Invictus Games opening ceremony with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The popstar, who the first headliner followed by Chris Martin, Noah Kahan, and Katy Perry, on Saturday performed a medley of her biggest hits on Saturday at the BC Place in Vancouver.

Just hours after her performance, the Say It Right singer shared a video clip of herself posing with Meghan. In a surprising turn of events, Harry, carrying a deadpan expression walked by photobombing the two women.

Meghan and Nelly couldn’t help but burst into laughter in the clip, which was set to the tune of the song by I’m Like A Bird by Nelly herself.

She captioned the video as, “They’re beautiful , that’s for sure [swirling hearts emojis]” while tagging Meghan’s newest Instagram account @meghan and @weareinvictusgames.

During her set, she kept up with the spirit of the Games as she featured ILL-Abilities, a dance group comprised of differently-abled dancers. She also performed a duet with Mattmac, a blind music producer and recording artist.