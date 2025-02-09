Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic moment at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a dazzling appearance at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver's BC Place Stadium.

As they enjoyed the performances by Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, and Coldplay's Chris Martin, their enthusiasm was palpable. A body language expert has analyzed their interactions, revealing some fascinating insights, including Meghan's endearing "seal claps."

The Invictus Games, which celebrates injured servicemen and women, is particularly meaningful to Prince Harry. Meghan, 43, proudly cheered and danced with him in the stands, blending in with the crowd.

One gesture that stood out was Meghan's "seal claps," reflecting her admiration for Harry. Their affectionate and playful demeanor highlighted their strong bond and shared excitement for the event.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "When Meghan picked up two big blue pom-poms and danced with them above her head, it was a fitting, symbolic gesture as her body language at the games so far seems to very emphatically define her in the role of Harry's cheerleader and number one fan.

"She has put herself in the role of vector here, pointing the audience and their affection in Harry's direction. Her speech included comments like 'You will see him throughout the week, you will see him at the Games' to create a sense of anticipation and her gestures and poses during the opening ceremony showed contagious adoration and awe as she clung to his arm in excitement and support or gazed at his face as he was mentioned from the stage.

"Meghan's gestures to Harry were almost maternally affectionate. As he sat looking bashful with his lips sucked in or threw a cheeky double thumbs-up during some banter from Chris Martin, Meghan performed mouth-puckered smiles of pride or 'seal-clapped' him to his face, a form of clapping with the hands pointing upward that registers praise and recognition."

The expert analysed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interactions at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

Meghan's affectionate gestures, including touching Harry's face and tenderly cupping his face in her hands for a kiss, conveyed her pride and admiration for her husband.

As the show progressed, Meghan acted like any other proud wife, taking photos of Harry enjoying the music beside her. This moment showcased a more relatable side of Meghan, as a loving and excited wife.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, holds deep personal significance for him. Meghan spoke about Harry's commitment to the Games during a welcome reception, describing participants as "family".