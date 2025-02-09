Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after Trump jibe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued their first statement after the Sussexes received upsetting news from the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official website Sussex.com shared highlights from the first of the Invictus Games 2025, including Harry's powerful speech from the opening ceremony.

The couple's spokesperson shared that Harry and Meghan first paid a morning visit to Team USA and later joined Team Canada at their own kickoff gathering. The meetups were full of warm hugs and uplifting conversations.

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet delighted the 40,000 attendees at the Invictus Games Welcome Ceremony.

After the energetic performances of A-list Hollywood figures, Prince Harry delivered a speech, lauding the "courage and resilience" of participants.

At the Vancouver Canucks’ NHL game, the Duke of Sussex officially began Invictus Games with the "Puck Drop, a symbolic moment during the most-watched game of the season, of which the local team, the Vancouver Canucks won 2:1."

As per the official statement, the first day of the games highlighted the "core values of service, resilience, and unity that define the Invictus community."

Notably, Harry and Meghan's new message was made public after Donald Trump revealed to the New York Post that he would "leave" King Charles' son alone, however, he called his wife "terrible."