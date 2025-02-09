Selena Gomez enjoys rare date with fiancé Benny Blanco at special spot

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco added a magical twist to their relationship with a special outing.

The Calm Down songstress enjoyed a fun-filled day on Saturday, February 8, with her newly engaged finance at Disneyland, "the happiest place on Earth!"

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted in high spirits. She flashed a bright smile for the camera while heading out of the theme park arm-in-arm with Blanco, 36.

Flanked by bodyguards during their casual outing, the Ice Cream singer was bundled in a long black coat, with a pair of blue denims and black sneakers peeking out from the bottom.

Meanwhile, the record producer was clad in a blue button-up shirt under a blue patterned jacket. He completed his look with eye-catching patchwork pants and white shoes.

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, was also wearing a mask, which he sat under his chin for the picture as he exited the place while making a peace sign for the photos.

After more than a year of dating, Gomez, 32, and Blanco broke their engagement news on social media in December.