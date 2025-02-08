Buckingham Palace drops new bombshell after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's speeches

Prince Harry and Meghan have seemingly suffered a fresh blow as King Charles office released a new bombshell video with a powerful statement.

The royal family shared a stunning video of Davide Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham's meeting with King Charles and Camilla at Highgrove on Saturday.

The post comes hours after Harry and Meghan's speeches at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

The King and Queen joined Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci and the Italian Ambassador to the UK for a special dinner celebrating Slow Food and Slow Fashion at Highgrove Gardens.

David Beckham thanked the King as he also released the video of his and Victoria's meeting with the monarch, stating: "A wonderful Italian evening @highgrovegarden…a place that is so special to The King and Queen."

The statement continued: "Great to celebrate two of my favourite things Italian food and fashion with old friends and new. Thank you to @kingsfdn and @italianembassyinuk for welcoming us."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once friends with the Beckhams, but their relationship has reportedly soured in recent years with the couples no longer on speaking terms.

David Beckham has since forged a solid working relationship with both King Charles and Prince William. Prince Harry's relationships with his father and brother have deteriorated at the same time.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward previously told the Sun: "I only think [Victoria and Meghan] would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do. I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."

The event, which took place ahead of the King's State Visits to Italy and the Holy See in April, has brought together His Excellency Inigo Lambertini and Maria Grazia Lambertini with representatives from sustainable food and fashion movements.