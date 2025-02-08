Two cops martyred in second attack on Bannu police post in 48 hours

Pakistani soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan December 20, 2022. — Reuters

BANNU: A police post in Fatah Khel came under attack for the second time in two days, resulting in the martyrdom of two police officers.

According to officials, armed assailants stormed the checkpoint and fled after the attack.

The Bannu district police officer (DPO) confirmed that this was the second assault on the same post within 48 hours. Authorities have launched an investigation and a search operation to track down the attackers.

The previous night, terrorists had also attempted an assault on the Fatah Khel police post, but security personnel successfully repelled the attack through swift retaliation.

However, the assailants managed to flee from the scene. Authorities have heightened security in the area, and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

In Punjab, two militant attacks were reported, leaving one security official injured.

On the last day of January, militants launched a major assault on a police check post in DG Khan’s Jhangi area, but security forces repelled the attack without any casualties. Sindh and the federal capital, Islamabad, each witnessed one attack, though neither resulted in fatalities.

The month also saw two suicide bombings, both in Balochistan. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for one, while the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army took credit for the other.