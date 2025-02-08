Ethan Slater sheds light on Ariana Grande's emotions after Oscar nomination

Ethan Slater on Ariana Grande's Oscar emotions

Ethan Slater revealed how Ariana Grande has been feeling after getting nominated for Wicked in Oscars.

The actor shared insight into Grande’s emotional reaction to her recent Oscar nomination while attending the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Feb. 7.

The Wicked star, who has been dating Grande since 2023, spoke about how deeply the recognition has affected her.

"She’s been doing so much promoting the movie, so I think you’ve definitely seen the moments between the crying," Slater told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi on the red carpet.

"But it’s a really emotional thing and it’s beautiful."

Grande, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked, has been open about how overwhelming the experience has been. Following the announcement on Jan. 23, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," she wrote.

"I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered."

The Positions singer is not only celebrating her own nomination but also showing immense support for her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for both a Critics Choice Award and an Oscar for Best Actress.

"I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo," Grande continued in her post. "Your brilliance is never-ending, and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always."

With Wicked earning 11 Critics Choice Award nominations, Grande and the film’s cast are enjoying a wave of recognition ahead of its highly anticipated release.