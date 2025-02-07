Swifties fire back after Kelly Stafford’s Taylor Swift critique

Kelly Stafford, wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford, recently found herself in deep water after making some comments about pop superstar Taylor Swift.

During a recent podcast, Stafford shared her thoughts on Swift, sparking massive backlash. However, Swifties quickly fired back, and the internet personality has been feeling the heat ever since.

The internet star earlier shared that she was "tired" of seeing Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, constantly on TV.

Stafford opened up to UsWeekly: "Honestly, I did get a lot of heat from them. I was like, ‘Whoa, I love Taylor.'"

The star later tried to make things easier and define her previous remarks.

She further explained: "When you’re constantly seeing someone on your social media every scroll, you kind of lose that love, you know? That’s what I was saying. I was like, ‘I’m seeing her every second, I’m never wondering about what she’s doing.'"

The media influencer had previously mentioned that Swift’s constant presence was taking the spotlight away from some NFL games.

However, Kelly Stafford shared on the 'Morning After' podcast: "It was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games. And that’s what bothered me."