Kim Kardashian claps back at controversial jokes in fiery response

Kim Kardashian, reality star and fashion mogul, isn’t the one who stays quiet when it comes to defending herself, as she recently found herself at the center of controversy.

Kim last year made memorable appearance at Netflix is a Joke festival, where she attended roast of football star Tom Brady, sparking massive rumours that the two might have dated.

However, as she stepped on the stage, all the crowd greeted her with a chorus of boos. Kevin Hart later sensed the growing tension, as he quickly stepped in to ease things.

And when the audience settled down, Kim jumped into her set, playfully poking fun at the rumours about her and Tom.

She quipped, saying: "I’d never say if we did or not."

"I’d just release a tape."

Tom also got on the stage and cracked a few lighthearted jokes on the situation. "Thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad," he shared, as he referred it to Kanye West.

The show also had comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a controversial joke, saying, "She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake."

And now in a recent teaser of The Kardashian’s next episode, which marks its return, the owner of SKKN recalled being insulted as a "w***e" wile one of her friend called the brutal roasting “so fucked up.”

Kim was seen unbothered, as she responded: "It is just like the easiest joke. They would have said it about anyone."

"Am I supposed to sit there and be like, 'How innovative, you called me a w***e'," she asked.