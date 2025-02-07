Royal Feast at Highgrove! King Charles, Queen Camilla to host glamorous dinner

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host a glamorous dinner at Highgrove Gardens, bringing together influential figures from the world of sustainable food and fashion.



The event, taking place tomorrow evening, will celebrate the principles of Slow Food and Slow Fashion ahead of Their Majesties’ official State Visits to Italy and the Holy See in April.

The star-studded gathering will feature Hollywood actor and food enthusiast Stanley Tucci, alongside the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini, and his wife, Maria Grazia Lambertini.

Guests will indulge in a carefully curated menu crafted by renowned chef Francesco Mazzei, blending the best of British produce with authentic Italian flavors.

Adding to the culinary experience, acclaimed mixologist Alessandro Palazzi will prepare an exquisite selection of drinks, using freshly foraged herbs from the Highgrove Gardens.

The evening will also include speeches from King Charles, Ambassador Lambertini, and Stanley Tucci, who has gained recognition for his passion for Italian cuisine through his show Tucci – The Heart of Italy.

Before the banquet, Their Majesties will attend a special reception where students and alumni from The King’s Foundation will showcase their creative works.

Meanwhile, Tucci’s presence at Highgrove follows his previous royal encounter with King Charles, where he and This Morning host Holly Willoughby joined the monarch at Buckingham Palace for The Prince’s Trust Awards in May 2023.

With Highgrove set to welcome a distinguished guest list, the evening promises to be a grand celebration of heritage, sustainability, and culinary excellence.