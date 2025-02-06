Prince Harry depicted 'like a child' in picture with 'dominant' Meghan

A royal expert has shared his knowledge about Prince Harry's relationship with his wife, revealing how the Duke became Meghan Markle's 'Spare'.

Royal expert Richard Eden explains in his YouTube series "Reading The Royals" how a Time magazine cover photo depicted the Duke of Sussex 'like a child,' while other photos painted 'dominant' Meghan as his 'wife and mother'.

The Duke of Sussex, according to the expert, was so fed up with his position in the royal family of playing second fiddle to his brother Prince William, who's heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles III.

On the other hand, some commentators suggest history could now be repeating itself in his marriage, as Harry is becoming like the directionless spare to his wife Meghan and her Hollywood ambitions.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor has explored the theory by analysing Meghan and Harry's body language in the latest episode of his famous show, claiming that beneath the carefully curated public displays of affection, their behaviour reveals a shifting power dynamic in the Duchess of Sussex's favour.

He looks back at their relationship through some famous and some less well known pictures to analyse the couple's behaviour, saying one of the most revealing photos was the cover photo on Time magazine for its 100 list of the World's Most Influential People in September 2021, which features Harry dressed in all black and Meghan in all white on a terrace at their mansion in Montecito.

Richard said: 'Meghan dominates the image with Harry positioned firmly in the background. A clear reversal of the roles we might have expected as he is the royal.'

The expert went on saying, 'Meghan stands unquestionably confident wearing bright white and splayed hair stands out, while Harry pops out behind her shoulder in what just looks a bit awkward, like a child appearing behind an adult's knee or like he wants a piggyback.'

Richard also shared his opinion about the couple's first appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017. The iconic photo reminds Richard of what people have said more recently about the Sussexes, that Meghan is 'like a wife and mother to Harry'.

The hoto spawned endless memes and comments on social media, with one mocking: 'This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he's looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers.'

One critic reacted at the time: 'Wow, this photo speaks volumes. There is no hiding who's in control'.