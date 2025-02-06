Angelina Jolie reveals kids ‘are not interested’ in mom’s career

Angelina Jolie shares whether kids will be joining the showbiz industry

Angelina Jolie might be the only acting enthusiast in the family, as she revealed that the kids are “not interested” to join their mom’s career.

The 49-year-old actress shared that none of her six children share her “affinity” for movies, during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5th.

“No. I don’t know, that's not my doing, I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested,” the Maleficent actress continued.

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really.”

While they don’t plan on joining the industry, Jolie revealed that her children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61, have experimented with cinema according to their own interests.

“Yes, they've been on set with me,” the Maria actress added, “And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen.”

Jolie shared that it is essential for her as a mom to give her children the space to decide what they want to do, on their own.

“And I think for my children … I hope I'm giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that's authentic to them so it holds in their life,” she said.