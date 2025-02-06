King Charles estate makes key announcement as Prince Harry case reopens

King Charles beloved Sandringham estate made an unexpected announcement as Prince Harry’s case opened in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who had wrapped his two-year-long lawsuit over his US visa application, is now back in court, five months after a judge had passed a judgement on the matter.

However, as Trump was inaugurated as the new president of the US, Harry’s worries seem to increase starting with his visa case going back in the court just as he was about to head to Canada to kick off the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and his cancer-stricken father have not been in contact since last year, when Palace had announced the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. Harry was phoned personally by the king before news was revealed to the public.

It was reported that Harry and Meghan might make an appearance during the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, a beloved spot of the royals including Harry. It was also speculated that Charles might stay back at the estate for a few more days after all the members of the royal family had left to have a private meeting with the Sussexes, but that never formulated.

Charles had been spending a lot of time at the location and now in a shocking turn of events, on Thursday morning, the Sandringham estate shared a message on their Instagram Stories, surprising the public.

“The Sandringham restaurant will be closed today.”

No further explanation was provided about the closure. However, it is possible that there may be renovations taking place, as the monarch had been making big plans for the royal residences in a bid to make them more sustainable in terms of energy consumption.