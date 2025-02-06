Kevin Jonas sparks reactions after posting pictures with daughter Alena

Kevin Jonas shoots for fun at lookalike daughter's 11th birthday

Kevin Jonas offered a glimpse of his daughter Alena Rose’s rare birthday celebration at courtside.

On Tuesday, February 4, the Jonas Brother member posted two pictures on his Instagram to mark his daughter’s 11th birthday.

One snapshot features the father-daughter duo flashing bright smiles. The second image captures the birthday girl holding a plate with "Happy Birthday" written on it with chocolate sauce alongside a chocolate dessert.

Though her actual birthday was on February 2, the celebration extended till the Toronto Raptors' game against the New York Knicks in Toronto on Tuesday.

"Birthday celebrations don’t stop [celebratory emoji]. Happy 11th birthday, little bird!" Kevin, 37, captioned the social media post, which received a flood of comments from fans expressing excitement over the daughter being a carbon copy of her famous father.

"She’s a mini you. Oh my gosh! Happy 11th birthday, Alena," says one fan.

"She’s so beautiful,your twin," a second gushed over the birthday girl.

"Can't believe how much time has passed! She's a mini you," a third fan added with a loved-up and purple heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan chimed in, saying, "Awww happy birthday to your twin!"

In addition to Alena, Kevin shares a nine-year-old daughter, Valentina Angelina, with his wife, Danielle Jonas.