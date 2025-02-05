Ariana Grande reflects on dark times in her life amid Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande opens up about her mental health struggle in a candid interview

Ariana Grande has recently shared new insights into her mental health challenges amid her first-ever Oscar nomination for Wicked.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, the singer-turned-actress is on cloud nine after she’s been recognised for her performance in blockbuster movie last year.

However, the path to her success wasn’t easy for her as she had to deal with PTSD and anxiety in her past particularly at the time of her albums release including Sweetener and Thanks U, Next.

“I was doing so much therapy, and I was dealing with PTSD and all different kinds of grief and depression and anxiety, and I was, of course, treating it very seriously,” said the 31-year-old.

For the unversed, Ariana started her Sweetener album after the 2017 Manchester bombing outside her concert, which took away 22 lives.

In August 2018, the superstar faced another major blow with the death of her former lover Mac Miller due to drug overdose at 26.

However, Ariana confessed, “Having music be a part of that remedy was absolutely contributing to saving my life.”

Reflecting on her dark times, the Everyday crooner mentioned that it was music that gave her “levity”.

“It poured out with urgency, and it was made with urgency, and it was a means of survival,” she stated.

Ariana disclosed that music was like her catharsis to “heal from grief and provided light in the darkest of times”.

“It felt really healing and freeing. It was just such a beautiful moment of connection,” noted the 7 Rings singer.

In spite of the challenges, Ariana has tried to keep her head up while celebrating her first Oscar nomination, which will be held on March 12.