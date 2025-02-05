Scarlett Johansson reveals years of ‘crazy’ struggle behind ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ casting

Scarlett Johansson on ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ role

Scarlett Johansson didn’t just get the role in Jurassic World Rebirth.

The actress is set to make her long-awaited Jurassic debut in Jurassic World Rebirth, co-starring Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson revealed that she spent years pushing for a role in the franchise, repeatedly sending trade reports about new Jurassic Park movies to her agents.

“I was really crazy about the [original] film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year,” she shared, emphasizing her deep connection to the series.

“Anytime the trades would report a new Jurassic movie, I would forward to my agents like, ‘Hey, I’m available.’”

While filming reshoots for Black Widow in 2020 at Britain’s Pinewood Studio, Johansson noticed Jurassic World Dominion was being shot nearby. “Show me the sets! I want to participate!” she recalled telling her team.

Her persistence eventually led to a meeting with Steven Spielberg, director of the original Jurassic Park films.

Their discussion spanned several hours before Spielberg finally brought up the franchise.

“He was like, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’” Johansson said. “I said, ‘It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’”

Although she stopped short of telling Spielberg about her Jurassic Park tent obsession, she now regrets it, joking that she didn’t want to seem like a “weird stalker.”

In Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson stars as Zora Bennet, a former mercenary leading a team of scientists on a mission to retrieve dinosaur blood with the potential to cure heart disease. She previously told ComicBook.com that she spent a decade trying to land a role in the franchise—even offering to die within the first five minutes.

Now, with Jurassic World Rebirth set to hit theaters this summer, Johansson’s dream has finally become a reality.