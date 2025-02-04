 
Tuesday February 04, 2025
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer: Pedro Pascal leads film as 'Mister Fantastic'

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby starrer is slated to release on July 25

By Web Desk
February 04, 2025

Marvel has officially dropped the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps today, February 4.

Set in the backdrop of 1960s, the small glimpse takes viewers to the time when the 'Fantastic Fours' are introduced.

The all-new star cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will be leading the film playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm correspondingly.

The trailblazing teaser opens with a family dinner being prepared by The Thing along with the help of a robot.

Later in the clip, Mr Fantastic reminisces the incredible space journey which gave them their superpowers.

Pascal, in the scene, can be heard telling Kirby: "Before we went up the first time, [Sue] couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire.”

Susan responds saying: "Ben has always been a rock, Johnny is... Johnny, and I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together as a family."

Backed by Walt Disney, the all-new Marvel film is directed by Matt Shakman.

The action sci-fi is all set to hit theatres globally on July 25, 2025. 