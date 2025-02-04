'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer: Pedro Pascal leads film as 'Mister Fantastic'

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby starrer is slated to release on July 25

Marvel has officially dropped the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps today, February 4.

Set in the backdrop of 1960s, the small glimpse takes viewers to the time when the 'Fantastic Fours' are introduced.

The all-new star cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will be leading the film playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm correspondingly.

The trailblazing teaser opens with a family dinner being prepared by The Thing along with the help of a robot.

Later in the clip, Mr Fantastic reminisces the incredible space journey which gave them their superpowers.

Pascal, in the scene, can be heard telling Kirby: "Before we went up the first time, [Sue] couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire.”

Susan responds saying: "Ben has always been a rock, Johnny is... Johnny, and I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together as a family."

Backed by Walt Disney, the all-new Marvel film is directed by Matt Shakman.

The action sci-fi is all set to hit theatres globally on July 25, 2025.