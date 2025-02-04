Kate Middleton drops jaws as she steps out with children in London: watch

Princess Kate delights onlookers by taking a bus ride alongside school children for a special visit.

The Princess of Wales was photographed with a group of children stepping out from a bus for a visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London on February 4.

The royal made the special gesture after she launched The Shaping Us Framework which is a new initiative under her passion project related to Early Childhood.

The kids will be the first to experience the new initiative designed to help them explore and express their emotions.

Two days ago, the Princess released a statement sharing about her new project.

The message reads, "The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is delighted to publish The Shaping Us Framework."

"The framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout our lives. It aims to improve awareness of and knowledge about these skills to inform action which can create a happier, healthier society."