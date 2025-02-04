Kate Middleton distances herself from Meghan Markle with latest move

The Princess of Wales sets herself apart from the Duchess of Sussex

Princess Kate is making a major change — one that sets her apart from Meghan Markle.

According to a Palace source, the Princess of Wales will no longer share details about her outfits during public appearances, marking a notable shift in royal tradition.

The decision comes as Kate, 43, gradually returns to royal duties following her cancer treatment. By stepping away from fashion-focused coverage, she’s signalling a desire to redirect attention toward her charitable work rather than her wardrobe.

“There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing,” a Kensington Palace source told The Sunday Times.

For years, Kate’s outfits have driven sales for British designers like Jenny Packham and LK Bennett, though she has never financially invested in the brands she wears.

This stands in contrast to Meghan, who has strategically used her fashion choices as a business opportunity. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly invested in up to 10 brands she wears publicly, telling The New York Times she chooses “smaller, up-and-coming” labels before financially backing them.

Dubbed “the Meghan effect,” this approach has proven lucrative — her Strathberry handbag sold out in just 11 minutes after she carried it at an event.

Kate, meanwhile, has focused on recycling past looks, recently re-wearing a Zara houndstooth dress.