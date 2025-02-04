Sydney Sweeney steps out with ‘Euphoria’ costar Maude Apatow in New York

Sydney Sweeney and ‘Euphoria’ costar Maude Apatow out in NYC

Sydney Sweeney got back for a bit with her Euphoria sister Maude Apatow.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the duo was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City. Dressed in coordinating all-black outfits, Sweeney and Apatow walked arm-in-arm in SoHo before heading to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Rangers game.

A video shared by the NHL’s official Instagram account captured the actresses appearing on the jumbotron, laughing and waving. At one point, Sweeney leaned against Apatow’s shoulder, their arms intertwined, expressing their close connection.

The two have frequently spoken about their deep friendship, which began more than six years ago on the set of Euphoria.

In PEOPLE’s 2022 Beautiful Issue, Sweeney reflected on their bond, saying, "Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine. She's the sister I always wished I had."

Beyond their work together, the pair cherishes their downtime.

"We found relief through the dancing on TikTok," Sweeney shared. "When we got bored, we did some moves. We're very much homebodies. I don't think we're that cool!"

The actresses also noted how their friendship has provided essential support as Euphoria’s popularity skyrocketed.

"Whenever we have a stressful day, knowing that we have each other to talk to is really nice," Apatow said, while Sweeney described her co-star as "one of the kindest actresses I've ever worked with."

Apatow returned the admiration, calling Sweeney "the most on top of it, hardworking, incredible person to work with."

"It's surprising that we are able to create the friendship," she added.

"It's so hard, not just as girls, to have friendships in our industry because we're constantly traveling and moving from one project to another. You don't have that much time to really nurture a friendship. With Euphoria, we spend so much time together."

Sweeney later shared behind-the-scenes photos from their PEOPLE photoshoot on Instagram, captioning the post, "My ride or die," with a red heart emoji. Apatow responded in the comments with "love you," while her real-life sister, Iris Apatow, added, "Awww."

From the screen to real life, Sweeney and Apatow continue to showcase a friendship built on admiration, support, and lasting memories.