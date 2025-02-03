Jennifer Lopez gives sweet nod to Chappell Roan following Grammy 2025

Jennifer Lopez is a Chappell Roan fan!

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans at the Grammys as she arrived to present an award, and was wowed by Chappell Roan's performance.

The 55-year-old star donned a beautiful black and golden ensemble from Stephanie Rolland as she wowed the audience on Sunday, February 2nd.

Following the grand event, Lopez took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the night, including a video clip of Roan’s performance of Pink Pony Club.

It seems that the Best New Artist winner swept J.Lo away with her talent and she did not shy away from showing full appreciation.

The Unstoppable actress also shared Roan’s hit track on her Instagram Story, with her post.

This comes after the On The Floor hitmaker made a surprise appearance after not originally being introduced as a presenter ahead of the event, but called upon to present the award for Best Latin Pop Album.

“Now to present the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, one of the biggest artists in the world of music, film and beyond. Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez,” said the announcer.

Before presenting the award to Shakira, J.Lo said, “Here's the truth. In any language, music's biggest night only gets bigger and better when it brings us the whole world of music.”