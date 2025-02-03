Chappell Roan makes powerful statement at 2025 Grammy Awards

Chappell Roan has recently hit out at record labels while delivering a powerful speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards in LA.

On February 3, the singer accepted her first-ever Grammy award after winning as Best New Artist.

After receiving her award, Roan demanded the labels and music industry – who are churning millions of dollars – to offer a livable wage and healthcare insurance to developing artists in her acceptance speech which she jotted down on her notebook.

The Casual crooner noted that she was a minor when she was signed by the label.

However, after leaving the label, she had “zero job experience” that made difficult for her to find a job in the pandemic and she could not afford health insurance at the time.

Roan mentioned that it was “devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have health insurance”.

The Good Luck Babe! hit-maker pointed out that labels do not give priority to artist’s health who are giving everything to them.

Roan urged the labels to treat their artists as “valuable employees with a livable wage” and health insurance and protection.

In the end, the songstress added, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”