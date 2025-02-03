Chiara Ferragni takes legal action against Fabrizio Corona

Chiara Ferragni is taking legal action against Fabrizio Corona, as she demanded €1.1 million in damages for defamation.

The well-known influencer and entrepreneur alleged that Corona's statements about her were harmful to her reputation.

The drama between Ferragni and Corona kicked off after he made claims about her marriage to rapper Fedez on his show, Falsissimo.

Ferragni is upset with Corona after he made claims about her marriage to Fedez on his show. The influencer's lawyer told Corona to take down the false statements and stop talking about her.

Corona posted the letter online, saying Ferragni’s being accused of cheating and other personal things. The situation is still heated.

Ferragni’s legal team said that Corona not only made false statements but also broke a previous agreement. The agreement, made on September 15, 2023, had Corona promising not to say anything bad or harmful about Ferragni and Fedez for ten years.

However, Ferragni’s lawyers claim that Corona has broken this agreement several times since early 2024, causing serious damage to her during a difficult time in her life.