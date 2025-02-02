Lily Collins' husband Charlie McDowell speaks out against 'hateful' comments

Lily Collins husband Charlie McDowell has addressed "hateful" comments following the couple's announcement of their first child's birth via surrogate.

Collins famous for her role in Emily in Paris, shared the name of their gorgeous baby, Tove Jane, on social media yesterday.

The actress, who is the daughter of Genesis frontman Phil Collins, wrote on Friday: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

Although there were many lovely words in the comments section, some fans used the occasion to make hurtful comments on Lily and Charlie's pregnancy announcement.

One wrote: "Surrogacy harms impoverished women. People unable to conceive have the option of adopting millions of children that don’t have homes. Renting the uteruses of women is immoral and should not be legal."

Another added: "You're not a Mother, you're a buyer!"

While a third penned: "Motherhood is not a human right, there are other options to have a child like adoption!! Babies CAN'T be bought!!"

After reading critical views from some fans, director and screenwriter Charlie, 41, defended his and Lily's choice to use a surrogate.

He swiped back: "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby— it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy."

Charlie continued: "It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives. That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."