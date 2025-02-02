Justin Baldoni launches website with 'overwhelming proof' against Blake Lively

The website, titled 'The Lawsuit Info,' also includes details of Baldoni's amended lawsuit

Justin Baldoni is taking his legal battle with Blake Lively to the world wide web, and he’s bringing a mountainous pile of receipts.

On February 1, the It Ends With Us director launched a website, thelawsuitinfo.com, which provides access to newly filed legal documents detailing his claims against Lively, as reported by TMZ.

The site links to an amended complaint filed in court on January 31, as well as a detailed timeline of events.

Visitors to the website can download two PDFs: a 224-page “Amended Complaint” outlining Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios’ allegations, and a 168-page timeline dating back to January 2019, when Baldoni first reached out to author Colleen Hoover about adapting her bestselling novel.

In a subsequent statement made to the Daily Mail, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, explained that the lawsuit was amended due “to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light.”

The move follows Baldoni’s team previously hinting at the site’s launch. “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth,” Freedman told Us Weekly on January 21. “And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”