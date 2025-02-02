Brie Larson unveils new look for ‘Elektra’ theatre play

Brie Larson unveiled a dramatic new look ahead of the much-anticipated theatre iteration of Elektra.

The Captain Marvel star showed off her freshly shaved head via her Instagram post, as her play is officially set to kick off on February 5th, 2025.

"The Making of 'Elektra' the most special and energizing time," she wrote in the caption. "Made this video to give a taste of what the last few months have been for me as we prepare for our West End debut."

The Marvels actress expressed how intense yet exciting the rehearsal performance has been and how much she loves working with team.

"I had never been in rigorous rehearsal process, and the play we created is wholly unique. Working with this incredible team of cast and creatives has changed my life! We built this show together and love performing it. We are a lucky bunch!"

In the YouTube clip, the 35-year-old explained that she made the video "as a way to get inside Elektra the play." She revealed that the team is "honouring" the original story based on Greek Electra by making sure to keep its meaning and spirit alive despite of a bit alteration with "contemporary items."

Elsewhere in the five-minute video, the Oscar winner also described Elektra as a show about "challenging our perceptions."

She described Elektra as a powerful potrayal of a woman who is "refusing to let go of her pain until its ready to let go of her, speaking loudly, being bold, being angry, shaving her head, spitting."

Along with Larson, the cast includes Stockard Channing, Marième Diouf, Greg Hicks and Patrick Vaill.