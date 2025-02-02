Lily Collins' husband Charlie McDowell defends surrogacy after public criticism

Charlie McDowell, husband of actress Lily Collins, slammed all those criticism which the couple have been receiving after deciding to have a child though surrogacy.

Recently, Collins and McDowell revealed that they welcomed their first child, but some people weren’t exactly on board with the way they chose to start their family.

With a tender touch on her newborn daughter’s chest, the Emily in Paris star shared the joyful news of her first child’s arrival yesterday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Collins expressed her "endless gratitude" for the surrogate who made her dreams of motherhood come true, saying she feels like the luckiest person in the world.

While the actress got some delightful congratulations from her fans, she also been met with some criticism for following the footsteps of other Hollywood stars who’ve chosen surrogacy to start their families.

Some people on social media decided not to have any filters while expressing their thoughts about the newly mother, calling surrogacy an "unethical trend" and even comparing it to "human trafficking," claiming it’s just rich people "renting women's bodies."

Last night McDowell clapped back at all those trolls and wrote: "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby."

"It's OK to not be an expert on surrogacy. It's OK to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's OK to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume," he added.

The director went on saying: "And it's OK to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives. That's all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."