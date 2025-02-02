Karla Sofia Gascon discusses Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber drama: ‘rich rat’

Karla Sofia Gascon leaves negative comment on Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama

Karla Sofia Gascon reportedly has a bone to pick with her Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez.

A resurfaced tweet revealed that the 52-year-old actress called Gomez a “rich rat” in 2022 while commenting at her feud with Hailey Bieber, as per a report by The Latin Times.

According to the outlet, Gascon left the negative comment about the Disney alum while referring a post from the Mexican outlet Reforma, which featured a photo of Gomez and Bieber, reuniting at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, seemingly sparking rumours of their longstanding feud.

The tweet that was supposedly posted by Gascon on her now-deactivated account, read translated from Spanish, "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," referring to Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, per the outlet.

This comes after the outlet previously reported that the first-time Oscar nominee had announced in a post that she would be appearing alongside Gomez in Emilia Perez earlier that year, revealing that she was aware that she would be working with Gomez when she made the remarks.