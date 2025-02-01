Royal expert compares King Charles’ new documentary to Prince Harry’s media moves

Charles is following in Harry’s footsteps by embracing a major streaming platform

GB News presenter Dawn Neesom has drawn comparisons between King Charles and Prince Harry over the monarch’s upcoming Amazon Prime documentary.

The film, set to focus on the King’s philosophy of harmony and sustainability, is currently being filmed at Dumfries House in Scotland.

While Neesom suggested Charles is following in Harry’s footsteps by embracing a major streaming platform, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams dismissed the idea, emphasising that the project is “the complete opposite” of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix docuseries.

Scheduled for release in late 2025 or early 2026, the documentary marks a rare collaboration between the Royal Family and a global streaming service, diverging from their usual partnerships with British broadcasters.