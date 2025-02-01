Pete Davidson reflects on reversing gender roles

Pete Davidson opens up about unconventional relationships

Pete Davidson revealed the unusual role he takes on in relationships.

The 31-year-old comedian and writer went on to share what he looks for in women, in his romantic relationships, as he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, January 31st.

“I’m the girl, I think, whenever I’m in a relationship. So, some guys are shy ... when a lady’s like, ‘Hey,’ you know?” he admitted.

When the Saturday Night Live alum was asked if he likes assertive women, he replied,"I do, because I grew up [with] all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine."

Davidson’s famously strong ex-partners include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and the Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, whom he recently dated.

The King of Staten Island actor has previously commented on his dislike of personal relationships being in the public eye.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said to Jon Berthnal for his Real Ones podcast.

"I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."