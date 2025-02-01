Dara Huang reveals surprise over Princess Beatrice’s stepson’s artwork sale

Dara Huang has revealed that her eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf—affectionately known as Wolfie—has already made waves in the art world, selling a painting for an impressive £40,000.



Huang, an acclaimed American architect and designer, shares Wolfie with her former partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo, now married to Princess Beatrice, also has two daughters with the royal—Sienna, three, and newborn Athena, who arrived on January 22.

Beatrice has warmly embraced her role as Wolfie’s stepmother, referring to him as her “bonus son” and integrating him into royal life.

Meanwhile, Huang recently opened up about her son’s artistic talents, telling Tatler: “I’m not even sure my client knew the painting was done by a child.”

Wolfie’s passion for art has been apparent for some time. In 2023, Huang shared a video of him working on a striking canvas, blending bold black strokes with hints of blue. Proud of his skills, she playfully dubbed him “Baby Picasso.” The painting was later sold as part of a charity initiative.

Earlier this week, Edoardo and Beatrice shared their own exciting news—the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the exciting news and that the family was cherishing their time together.