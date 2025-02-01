Jennifer Garner, John Miller relationship takes new turn amid Bennifer split

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend feels excluded as Ben Affleck grows closer?

Ben Affleck has made his former wife Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, seemingly insecure with their "growing bond."

The Batman star became closer than ever with the mother of his three kids while leaning on her since his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

In addition, in the wake of co-parenting their three kids, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12, the former couple have been spending a lot of time together, including celebrating Christmas, Thanksgiving and showing up for their kids at school events.

The recent LA fires further drew the parents closer. The Daredevil co-stars were spotted leaving her home together after Affleck, 52, was forced to evacuate his $20 million mansion amid the chaotic situation.

In light of these interactions, a source claimed to Page Six that Garner’s boyfriend, 47, "isn’t thrilled" about their bond and is feeling "jealous."

"Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them, like Christmas and Thanksgiving," the insider says. "John feels like a third wheel."

Per the source remarks, it seems that Affleck and Garner’s close bond has left her boyfriend feeling left out.

For the unversed, Miller, who is a businessman, and the Elektra actress have been dating on and off since 2018 following her divorce from the Accountant star in 2015 after their decade-long marriage.