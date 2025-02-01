King Charles secures deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rivals

King Charles is reportedly negotiating with another streaming service after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have not met Netflix's expectations.

King Charles is set to make an appearance in a one-time documentary that will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

According to The Mirror UK, filming for King Charles's full-length Amazon special started earlier this month at Dumfries House, a stunning estate spread across 2,000 acres in Scotland.

"Show, not tell" is how the documentary aims to "transform people, places, and ultimately the planet."

The Times reports that the show will highlight King's belief in the interconnectedness of nature, humans, and the built world.

His book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World, published in 2010, describes this.

A Palace source told the outlet: “The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV.”

They added: “It’s astonishing, really, what has been put into practice since publication of the original book 15 years ago, and how many of those pioneering ideas have been adopted in differing ways.

“This is a chance to ‘show, not tell’ how they can transform people, places, and ultimately the planet. I think many will be genuinely amazed at the scale, scope and vision of it all, for which Dumfries House continues to be the ‘living laboratory’.”

Prior to Amazon's acquisition, several other platforms were allegedly approached. The documentary is slated for release either early next year or by the end of 2025.

Notably, the project's announcement came shortly after Meghan Markle unveiled plans for a Netflix cooking show, posing a rivalry to Amazon.

Amazon has a lucrative deal with Meghan and Prince Harry, worth millions.