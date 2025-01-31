Princess Kate honours Princess Diana’s legacy in touching new act

During a touching visit to South Wales, Princess Kate left an unforgettable mark—quite literally—at Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice.



The royal, 43, joined four-year-old Maggie Forbes in pressing their handprints onto the hospice’s main corridor, creating a lasting symbol of warmth and support.

The moment was especially meaningful for Maggie’s family, who were present during the interaction. Her parents, Alex and Dan, along with her siblings Felix, 12, and Lottie, who celebrated her 10th birthday on the same day, watched as Kate enthusiastically took part in the special activity.

The colourful handprints, which decorate the corridor leading to the canteen, contribute to the hospice’s uplifting and welcoming atmosphere.

Reflecting on the visit, Dan Forbes drew comparisons between Kate and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. “Diana was known for her genuine connection with people,” he said. “You could see that same warmth in the Princess today—she immediately put everyone at ease.”

Tŷ Hafan plays a crucial role in supporting families with seriously ill children, including the Forbes family. Their eldest son, Felix, lives with Miller-Dieker Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

The visit marked an important transition for the hospice, as Kate officially stepped into her new role as its patron. She takes over from King Charles, who had held the patronage since 2001.

The charity’s connection to the royal family dates back to 1995, when Princess Diana was first appointed as its patron.



As a mother of three, Kate’s dedication to children’s causes remains at the heart of her royal work.

Her latest engagement at Tŷ Hafan underscores her ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing unimaginable challenges.