King Charles office issues statement as Kate Middleton receives new title

Buckingham Palace has shared exciting update about Kate Middleton's new honour from King Charles III after the Princess Wales's returned to the royal duties.

King Charles III's office has celebrated the Princess of Wales' return to the public life with a major announcement about her new patronage, which was previously held by the monarch.

The royal family's social media accounts reposted Kensington Palace's post with a statement about Princess Catherine's new title, saying: "The Princess of Wales has visited Tŷ Hafan, following the announcement that Her Royal Highness will take over as Patron of the charity."

Earlier, Kensington Palace shared Kate's words about her latest outing, stating: "Love, empathy and kindess is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work."

It continued: "Today’s visit was incredibly moving - seeing the care and compassion provided to children with life-shortening conditions, and to their families."

Reacting to Princess Kate's gesture, one fan wrote in the comments section: "This is wonderful that those children and families are having The Princess of Wales's support as she is the new Patron of Ty Hafan. Children always feel so comfortable with her."