Shocking!: Prince Andrew caught in bold-faced lie about ex pal Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as fresh court documents come to light

Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein lasted longer than he previously admitted, newly revealed court documents suggest.

Despite claiming he cut off contact in December 2010, emails from February 2011 show the Duke of York arranging a meeting with Epstein and banker Jes Staley. In one exchange, Andrew told Epstein to “keep in close touch,” contradicting his past statements.

The messages surfaced in filings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is handling Staley’s appeal against a £1.8 million fine and industry ban.

The emails, first reported by Bloomberg, show Epstein inviting Andrew to meet Staley in London, to which Andrew replied with confirmation and a casual remark about playing “some more soon.”

Further exchanges reveal that Epstein, a convicted paedophile, had facilitated introductions between Andrew and Staley months earlier.

These findings directly contradict Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, where he insisted he had no contact with Epstein after their New York meeting in December 2010.

At the time, he claimed they had ended their friendship “by mutual agreement” during a walk in Central Park, adding, “To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward.”

His decision to meet Epstein in person rather than over the phone, he said, was to avoid taking “the chicken’s way” out.

Now, fresh evidence directly challenges his version of events.