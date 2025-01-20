Imran wants PTI to halt talks with govt if judicial commission not formed in 7 days

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday that the party received directions from incarcerated founder Imran Khan to quit talks with the coalition government if it failed to form judicial commission to probe into May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, events.

Gohar, addressing a press conference outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail today, urged the government not to push ongoing negotiations into a delay.

He was referring to the spokesperson of the government's negotiation committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui's statement two days ago in which he disapproved the former ruling party's meeting with the top military leadership, saying: "Negotiations cannot be conducted simultaneously through multiple channels."

Siddiqui's remarks came after Gohar's confirmation about a "positive and direct" meeting between him, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the chief of army staff (COAS) where they "presented all matters and demands of the party directly to General Asim Munir".

The incarcerated former premier had also confirmed to reporters regarding the meeting a few days ago, mentioning that his party had long been trying to get the other side on the negotiation table.

However, the PTI chief clarified in today's media interaction, that their meeting [with the army chief] was held on law and order situation, therefore, no one should create an issue on it.

"We want to continue dialogue with the government, however, we have a condition that a judicial commission should be formed," Gohar announced categorically to clarify PTI's stance after holding three rounds of talks with the treasury.

He said that the incarcerated PTI founder told them not to hold the fourth meeting if a commission is not constituted in seven days, adding that his party was waiting for the government's progress in this regard.

The PTI lawmaker asserted that negotiations would be meaningless if the government failed to fulfil the opposition's demand for a commission.

Gohar urged the treasury lawmakers to pay attention to take forward the dialogue process with patience and tolerance instead of making decisions in haste.

It may be noted that the former ruling party is currently in talks with the federal government on its demands, which include the release of its founder, Imran, and other PTI leaders and supporters in jail.

The party had presented its demands to the government's negotiation committee in writing, seeking probes into May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of "political prisoners", in a third round of parleys held on January 16.

PTI's 'Charter of Demands', available with Geo News, also mentions that if the government fails to constitute two separate commissions on the violent events, the party will not continue the negotiations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee comprising members from all ruling parties to review demands submitted by the major opposition party. The development was confirmed by PM's aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah last week.