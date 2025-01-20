Fast track passport facility now available in 47 cities

A person is holding a Pakistani passport. — Directorate General of Immigration and Passports website/ File

A major expansion of the Fast Track passport facility was announced by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports on Monday.

The service was first offered in seven major cities, including Quetta, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar. Later, it was expanded to 21 cities. There are now total 47 locations providing Fast Track services after the facility has been expanded to cover 26 more cities.

The newly added cities include Attock, Haripur, Chakwal, Batkhela, Sargodha, Swabi, Bhalwal, Nowshera, Hafizabad, Karak, Mianwali, Mansehra, Bhakar, Muzaffarabad, Kohat, Mirpur (AJK), DI Khan, Bagh, Swat, Rawalakot (Pooneh), Abbottabad, Kotli, Bannu, Sudhanoti, Hangu and Bhimber.

This expansion aims to facilitate the general public by providing quicker passport processing services in these regions.

The Directorate General has instructed all zonal heads to ensure the implementation of these instructions promptly and effectively.

The notification also requests the Director (Databases) to update the Passport Processing System (PPS) to include these cities in the Fast Track category.

The notification, issued by Assistant Director (Policy-I) Hafiz Abdul Nasir, has been circulated to relevant authorities, including the Director General of Pakistan Post, to ensure widespread awareness and implementation of the new Fast Track facilities.