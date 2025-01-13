Palace makes big announcement about King Charles amid reports of abdication

Palace makes big announcement as Prince William seizes more power from King Charles

King Charles III has seemingly decided to show his power amid speculation about Prince William and Kate Middleton's preparation for their destined roles.

The 76-year-old monarch has decided to make more foreign visits this year as his health is improving.

The Palace has announced the King's 2025 plan, confirming that the monarch will travel to Poland later this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The monarch will attend a commemoration service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland on January 27. It will be the King's fifth visit to the country.

Earlier, it was announced that the King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla could travel to Italy to hold momentous first meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The historic audience would see Charles become the first British monarch in a decade to meet with the Catholic leader, and his first encounter with the Pope as King.

The announcement about the King's trips come amid reports the Prince William is “seizing” more power from his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, as he nears his ascension to the throne.

William, who is next in line to become king, is said to be putting his foot down on several key decisions about the Firm’s long-term future.

Insiders have also claimed that William has never been more influential than he has been in recent months, and isn’t shying away from making decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run.