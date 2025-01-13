Verdict delayed for third time in £190m case against Imran, Bushra Bibi

Former prime minister Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi as she signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at the registrar's office in the Lahore High Court. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The £190 million case verdict involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been postponed for the third time.

Accountability court Judge Nasir Javed expressed anger over the no-show of the accused, saying that he had been present at the court since 8:30am, leading to the postponement of the verdict.

Khan had previously claimed that the verdict — initially delayed on December 23, 2024, and again on January 6, 2025 — was postponed to "pressurise him". However, he did not appear in court today.

"I have been sitting in the courtroom for two hours, but none of them have appeared today," the judge told reporters present in the courtroom, adding: "Let's give them another chance."

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecution team, the media, and the court staff were present in the court room, but none from the defence were in attendance.

While the sentence was scheduled to be handed down at 11am and the judge postponed the announcement before that, Geo News' reporter Shabbir Dar said that the parties involved generally reach ahead of time.

The couple, along with others, has been accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its December 2023 reference for allegedly adjusting Rs50 billion — £190 million at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with a property tycoon.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.