The Starlink logo is seen on a mobile device. — AFP/File

As the country awaits the launch of the satellite-based internet provider Starlink, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima, on Tuesday stressed the need to align Pakistan's policies with global standards to unlock this technology’s full potential for national growth.

She made these remarks while chairing a meeting with representatives from SUPARCO, PTA, and the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board.

The session discussed the progress of Starlink’s licensing and regulatory process, alongside the development of a regulatory framework for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet-providing companies.

The meeting decided to hire a consultant within the next few weeks to assist with the licensing process for Starlink and other companies operating LEO satellites, aiming to sync Pakistan's satellite policies with international standards.

The meeting also discussed how the use of LEO satellites could enhance connectivity and contribute to the nation’s technological advancement.

Furthermore, the IT ministry expressed its commitment to establishing a regulatory framework for satellite technology that meets global benchmarks.

The meeting came a day after the state minister confirmed that Starlink had been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

"[Following the approval], the space board authority is looking into various technical aspects, and we have communicated [about this] to Starlink," she said while speaking to Geo.tv.

The IT minister added that a regulatory regime was being worked out so that all LEO satellite firms, including Starlink, "is open to all international companies."

Two days earlier, while responding to an X post from a Pakistani social media activist, Musk confirmed that he was awaiting government approval to introduce the services of Starlink in Pakistan.





'Pakistan's internet low-priced'

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the internet in Pakistan was "low in price" as compared to several other countries.

Speaking to journalists at the opening ceremony of the Media Cricket League 2025, he rejected a report stating that Pakistan suffered massive financial losses last year due to internet outages.

"Don't know, from where such statistics regarding the internet come from," he said, adding that the internet has gotten better and will further improve in the coming days.

The country has been grappling with slow internet since last year alongside ban on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with the government consistently blaming submarine cable faults, while reports hint at possible experimentation with a "firewall" by authorities.

According to a list issued by Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Pakistan was ranked 100 out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds with a download speed of 20.61Mbps and upload speed of 8.53Mbps.

Meanwhile, the index ranked the country at 141 out of 158 countries in broadband speeds with a download speed of 15.60Mbps and upload speed of 15.53Mbps.

The matter also came into debate in both houses of parliament multiple times but to no avail. The disruption also resulted in financial losses to the country's IT industry as well.