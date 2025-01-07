Matt Rife reveals unexpected text to Nikki Glaser before Golden Globes

Matt Rife expressed his strong desire to meet Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globes.

Matt Rife shared a supportive message with Nikki Glaser before her Golden Globes hosting debut.

On January 5, speaking with Us Weekly, on the Golden Globes red carpet the 29-year-old comedian revealed that he had shared words of encouragement with the 40-year-old stand-up comedian.

"I texted her last night just saying, 'good luck,'" he shared.

According to him, she was long overdue for the spotlight, and is excited to see her shine on stage as he believes she will do an amazing job.

He further expressed his desire to meet her before the ceremony began, saying if that didn’t seem possible then he would try meeting her after the show.

Rife mentioned that Glaser seemed to be calm, relaxed, and generally doesn't need to be nervous about anything because she’s performed at events that are "way wilder."

The comedian lightheartedly joked that award shows often don’t go well or as planned, and encouraged people to just go up there to have a good time regardless of the fact.

"What’s the pressure? Just go up there and have fun."

When questioned if he gave the popular celebrity roaster advice before her debut, he quickly quipped that he "would never" do something like that.

"We’re different comedians," he explained. "She knows what she’s doing. She’s been a beast in comedy for over 10 years."