Karachi temperature may drop to 7°C: PMD

Representational image of an old man sitting near fire to keep warm in cold weather at Hashtnagri bazaar, Peshaawar, on December 10, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast that Karachi’s weather would remain chilly and dry after mercury fell to 9 degree Celsius.

Moreover, the Met Office said, the temperature was expected to drop to 7-9°C in the metropolis in the next 24 hours.

Whereas, it said, the winds were blowing at the speed of 5 kilometres from north-east and the humidity level in the air was 63%.

On the other hand, the PMD said, temperature plunged to shuddering cold of -7°C in Quetta, which is often blamed for the wave of cold spell in Karachi.

This should be noted that Karachi received the first rain of this winter season with drizzle and light showers reported in different areas on January 4.

The Met Office had said that the wet spell could multiply the intensity of prevailing cold weather.

The light showers came on the heels of PMD's earlier forecast of the weather turning chillier from January 4 under the effect of westerly winds.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in Kalat was -10°C and in Ziarat -9°C on Monday, the meteorological department said.

It said weather was likely to remain cold and dry in most districts of Balochistan on Monday

Whereas, it said, the weather was likely to remain extremely cold in the mountainous areas of the province.